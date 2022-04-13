NEHALEM — Forest watershed extension specialist and Oregon State University professor Jon Souder will give a virtual presentation on the interactions between forest management practices and Oregon’s municipal water systems on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Souder is the principal investigator of the “Trees to Tap” project, and will share elements of his new book of the same name, summarizing scientific findings on forestry and drinking water. The event, hosted by the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, will immediately follow the council’s April board meeting.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lnwc1 or contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.