LONG BEACH, Wash. — Songwriter, producer and musician Christopher Worth will bring a set of songs described as "indie soul" to the Peninsula Arts Center at 4 p.m. Friday.
Worth, who is based in Portland, recently appeared at the venue with David Jacobs Strain, and is now returning for a solo show.
Tickets are $20. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., seating will be limited to 30. For more information, contact 360-901-0962 or visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org.
