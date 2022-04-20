PORTLAND – SOLVE Oregon will host a series of volunteer events as part of the annual Oregon Spring Cleanup on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Sponsored by Portland General Electric, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and others, the events expect to attract thousands of volunteers who will remove marine debris, litter and invasive plant species across the state. Removing these items helps marine life, aids in water quality and helps ecosystems thrive.
Local events include the Gearhart Beach Cleanup, Peter Iredale Beach Cleanup and Cannon Beach Cleanup, each beginning at 10 a.m., as well as the Puffin Watch Cleanup at Cannon Beach, beginning at noon.
For more information, including a map of projects and information on how to register, visit solveoregon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.