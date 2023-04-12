ASTORIA — Skamokawa Swamp Opera, a favorite act at the Finnish-American Folk Festival of Naselle, Washington and other festivals and shows in Portland, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at KALA.
Band leader Andrew Emlen founded the group after 11 years with the folk ensemble Willapa Hills, adding new wave rock to the lineup.
The band now features Emlen on cello, guitar, mandocello and banjo, Kyleen Austin and Wren Hendricks on guitar, Erik Friend on percussion and mandolin. All members are known for their vocal harmonies and musical arrangements.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. Advance tickets are suggested, and are available online at www.kalaastoria.com.
