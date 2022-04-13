WARRENTON — Flood Valley Warrenton Tap House will host "Sip and Paint," a workshop of acrylic painting alongside regional craft beer and cider selections on Friday at 6 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Participants will create a "Blue Lake" painting. This is an all ages event, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.
The cost for this workshop is $40 plus the cost of drinks. Seating will be limited. For more information, visit www.floodvalley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.