SEAVIEW, Wash. — Singer-songwriter Olivia Awbrey will perform a set of modern indie folk songs at the Sou’wester Lodge at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Awbrey’s debut full-length album, “Dishonorable Harvest,” was released in 2020 and a new album is in the works. She has performed at festivals across the Northwest and in Canada, reflecting on perspectives within conflict in urban and rural settings.
This is a free event. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
