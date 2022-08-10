Editor's note: This event has been cancelled as of Thursday, Aug. 10.
ASTORIA – Singer-songwriter Heather Christie will perform at KALA at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Christie, of Astoria, will draw from an archive of more than 30 years of songwriting to perform a solo show of original music fusing funk, chill, groove, folk and ambient genres.
Admission is $15 in advance, at the door depending on availability. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event is for people 16 and older. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com.
