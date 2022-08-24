ASTORIA – Singer-songwriter Mary Flower will perform at KALA at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Known for her finger-picking style of guitar playing, Flower has released 11 recordings. At this performance, she will draw from her extensive repertoire of pieces, joined by swing and ragtime guitarist Doc Stein.
Admission is $20 in advance, or at the door depending on availability. Doors open at 7 p.m. Seating will be limited. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com.
