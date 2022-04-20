ASTORIA – Singer-songwriter duo Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel will perform at Fort George Brewery on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Martin and Tivel, both based in Portland, are keen and poetic observers of the everyday. Martin’s most recent album, “One Go Around,” fuses Americana themes with journalistic lyricism, while Tivel’s latest release “Small Believer,” features observant lyrics and guitar accompaniment by Austin Nevins.
Admission for the show is free. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
