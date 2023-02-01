ASTORIA — Maritime archaeologists will host the annual Columbia River Shipwreck Conference from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
The event will begin with an introduction to the Maritime Archaeological Society, followed by a survey of the Youngs Bay archaeological landscape and a series of presentations about shipwreck search and discovery.
Many of these will focus on the ongoing search for the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a 17th century Manila galleon, also known as the Beeswax wreck.
Tickets for the event are $20, available at the door. For more information, visit www.crmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.