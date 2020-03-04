Wednesday, March 11
Enhance Nehalem Estuary
9 a.m. Lower Nehalem Community Trust, 532 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-738-9126. Rehabilitation of two Nehalem Bay estuaries.
Sketching Group
9 a.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Sketching group for adults. *This event repeats on Wednesdays.
Let's Explore
2:30 p.m. Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. trl.org/locations/ocean-park. Drop-in crafts program.
Read to a Therapy Dog
3 p.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Improve reading skills, and make a new friend by reading aloud to Maisie, a certified therapy dog. *This event repeats on Wednesdays.
Dance Club
5 p.m. Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. peninsulaseniorcenter.com or 360-665-3999. Get your groove on.
Trivia
6 p.m. Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidelibrary.org or 503-738-6742. Monthly trivia.
Trivia
7 p.m. Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. $2. Weekly trivia.
Marine Mammals Along the Oregon Coast
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachlibrary.org. A presentation on local marine mammals.
