Tuesday, March 17

Knit, Needle and Crochet

10 a.m. Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Suite A, Seaside. seasideyarnandfiber.com or 503-717-5579. Crafting time.

Tap Dance

10 a.m. Tolovana Arts Colony, 3779 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Tap dancing. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.

Writing Lounge

10:30 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $5. Get concrete instruction and prompts to practice what you learn. Topics include things like character development, point of view and description.

Knitting Club

5:30 p.m. Coffee Girl, 100 39th St., Astoria. thecoffeegirl.com or 503-325-6900. Knitting and crafting. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.

Tuesday Night Knitters

6 p.m. North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. tillabook.org/Locations-Hours/North-Tillamook-County or 503-368-6665. Knitting. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.

