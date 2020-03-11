Tuesday, March 17
Knit, Needle and Crochet
10 a.m. Seaside Yarn and Fiber, 10 N. Holladay Drive, Suite A, Seaside. seasideyarnandfiber.com or 503-717-5579. Crafting time.
Tap Dance
10 a.m. Tolovana Arts Colony, 3779 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Tap dancing. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.
Writing Lounge
10:30 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $5. Get concrete instruction and prompts to practice what you learn. Topics include things like character development, point of view and description.
Knitting Club
5:30 p.m. Coffee Girl, 100 39th St., Astoria. thecoffeegirl.com or 503-325-6900. Knitting and crafting. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.
Tuesday Night Knitters
6 p.m. North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. tillabook.org/Locations-Hours/North-Tillamook-County or 503-368-6665. Knitting. *This event repeats on Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.