Thursday, March 5
Small Farms Market Day
9 a.m. North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Farmers bring eggs, produce, bread, meat and dairy for purchase. Transactions are cash only. *This event repeats on Thursdays.
Damian Mulinix (1977-2019): Hometown Teams
10 a.m. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street SE, Ilwaco, Wash. columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Adults $5, seniors $4, youth $2.50, under 12 free. An exhibition of local sports photography by Damian Mulinix (1977-2019). *This event repeats Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Open Clay Studio
10 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. Hand-building, sculpting and wheel throwing. *This event repeats Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Tapestry Rose Open Knit
3 p.m. Adelaide's Coffee-Sweet Shoppe, 1401 Bay Ave., Ocean Park, Wash. adelaidescoffeehouse.com or 360-665-6050. Knit and crochet. *This event repeats on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Razor Clam Dig Days
6 p.m. wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams or 360-902-2200. Razor clam digging. Ages 15 and up must have a current fishing license. *This event repeats on Thursday.
Ales & Ideas
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Author Marianne Monson will discuss her new novel, “Her Quiet Revolution,” which is about Martha Hughes Cannon, the country’s first female state senator.
