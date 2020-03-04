Thursday, March 12
The Art of Block Printing
2 p.m. Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. trl.org/locations/ocean-park. Artist Jill Merrill will teach the art of block printing.
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series & Salamander Hike
2:30 p.m. Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, 532 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. lnwc.nehalem.org or 503-368-7424. $5. A hike in the Lower Nehalem Community Trust’s Headwater’s Property, followed by a 7 p.m. speaker presentation on salamanders.
Best of the Northwest Throwdown
5 p.m. Cannon Beach. savorcannonbeach.com or 888-609-6051. $50. Award-winning Northwest wines and small plates.
Book Club
7 p.m. Beach Books, 616 Broadway St., Seaside. beachbooks37.indielite.org or 503-738-3500. Monthly book club discussion.
Orcas of the Oregon Coast
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery Lovell Taproom, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. A presentation on the southern resident orca community.
