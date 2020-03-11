Thursday, March 19
Washington State Free Parks Days
8 a.m. Cape Disappointment State Park, Ilwaco, Wash. parks.state.wa.us/486/Cape-Disappointment. One of Washington State Parks’ free days. A Discover Pass is not required for park entry.
Pop-Up Library Services
12:30 p.m. The Historic Chinook School, 810 Highway 101, Chinook, Wash. chinookeventcenter.com/home or 360-244-3627. Get help with various library functions.
A Bountiful Vegetable Garden in Containers
2 p.m. Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park. trl.org/locations/ocean-park. Garden author Maggie Stuckey returns with her class on growing a bountiful vegetable garden in containers.
Tillamookan Placenames and When the Nestuccas Removed
4 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, 1387 S. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. cbhistory.org or 503-436-9301. Join anthropologist David Lewis for a presentation on Tillamook Indians.
Pajama Storytime
6:30 p.m. Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. trl.org/locations/ocean-park. Wear your pajamas to participate in stories and songs.
Adult Crafting
6 p.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main St., Warrenton. warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Make an envelope and embellishments with upcycled materials. Please bring scissors, glue or stickers.
Columbia River Estuary Action Team
6 p.m. Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe, 1493 Duane St., Astoria. bluescorcher.coop or 503-338-7473. The estuary’s monthly meeting.
Travel Story Slam
6 p.m. Maggie's on the Prom, 580 Beach Drive, Seaside. facebook.com/pacificstoryslam. This nine-week series is not only a competition between storytellers, but a competition between towns. Each week, storytellers participate in Long Beach, Astoria and Seaside.
Hands & Hearts Fundraiser
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Suite A, Astoria. clatsopcasa.org or 503-338-6063. $30-$275. $50 for raffle tickets. Clatsop CASA’s 22nd annual fundraiser, including a dessert bid, raffle and appetizers. Funds raised support Clatsop CASA, which advocates for local foster children.
Salty Talks
6:30 p.m. Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco, Wash. columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Scholar, biologist and author Robert Michael Pyle will present “Humans and Other Creatures of the Tidewater Reach: A Field Trip in Poems and Prose.”
Thursday Talks
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Clatsop County Historical Society’s lecture will feature a discussion on the 1918/1919 Spanish Influenza’s reach into Clatsop County.
