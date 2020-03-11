Thursday, March 12
Small Farms Market Day
9 a.m. North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Farmers bring eggs, produce, bread, meat and dairy for purchase. Transactions are cash only. *This event repeats on Thursdays.
Damian Mulinix (1977-2019): Hometown Teams
10 a.m. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street SE, Ilwaco, Wash. columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Adults $5, seniors $4, youth $2.50, under 12 free. An exhibition of local sports photography by Damian Mulinix (1977-2019). *This event repeats Friday and Saturday.
Open Clay Studio
10 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. Hand-building, sculpting and wheel throwing. *This event repeats Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The Art of Block Printing
2 p.m. Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. trl.org/locations/ocean-park. Artist Jill Merrill will teach the art of block printing.
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series & Salamander Hike
2:30 p.m. Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, 532 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. lnwc.nehalem.org or 503-368-7424. $5. A hike in the Lower Nehalem Community Trust’s Headwater’s Property, followed by a 7 p.m. speaker presentation on salamanders.
Tapestry Rose Open Knit
3 p.m. Adelaide's Coffee-Sweet Shoppe, 1401 Bay Ave., Ocean Park, Wash. adelaidescoffeehouse.com or 360-665-6050. Knit and crochet. *This event repeats on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Sou'wester Arts Week
3 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. A celebration of art and music. *This event repeats Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Savor Cannon Beach Wine and Culinary Festival
5 p.m. Cannon Beach. savorcannonbeach.com or 888-609-6051. A weekend festival featuring a wine walk, wine tastings and other food-focused events.
Warrenton's Architectural History
6 p.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main St., Warrenton. warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. The Lower Columbia Preservation Society director will present Warrenton's architectural history is similar to neighboring communities and how it's unique.
Secrets & Lies Story Slam
6 p.m. Maggie’s on the Prom, 580 Beach Drive, Seaside. facebook.com/pacificstoryslam.
This nine-week series is not only a competition between storytellers, but a competition between towns. Each week, storytellers participate in Long Beach, Astoria and Seaside.
Book Club
7 p.m. Beach Books, 616 Broadway St., Seaside. beachbooks37.indielite.org or 503-738-3500. Monthly book club discussion.
Orcas of the Oregon Coast
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery Lovell Taproom, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. A presentation on the southern resident orca community.
