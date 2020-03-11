Sunday, March 15
History of Powder Horns
1 p.m. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center, 92343 Fort Clatsop Road, Astoria. nps.gov/lewi/index.htm or 503-861-2471. Scott Morrison will discuss the history of powder horns.
Spinning Circle
1 p.m. Astoria Fiber Arts, 1296 Duane St., Astoria. astoriafiberarts.org. Bring a spinning wheel. *This event repeats on Sundays.
