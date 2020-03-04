Saturday, March 7
Beach Clean-up
9 a.m. Seaside Aquarium, 200 N Promenade, Seaside. seasideaquarium.com or 503-738-6211. Help keep Seaside clean.
Gardening Book Club
10 a.m. Dennis' 7 Dees Seaside Garden Center, 84794 Hwy 101 S., Seaside. dennis7dees.com/garden-center/locations/seaside or 503-738-6980. Gardening-themed book club.
Reading Shakespeare
10 a.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Reading Shakespeare. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Book Bag Sale
10 a.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S Main St., Warrenton. warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. $5. Fill a brown paper bag full of books.
Visual Arts Workshop
10 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. A sketching workshop focused on drawing native trees with colored pencils.
Community Story Time
10:30 a.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S Main St., Warrenton. warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Introducing children to reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and art. *This event repeats on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Family Storytime
10:30 a.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Activities vary by week. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Shark Dissection
10:30 a.m. Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria. crmm.org or 503-325-2323. $20-$40. Students will learn about shark anatomy by dissecting dogfish sharks.
Storytime
11 a.m. North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. tillabook.org/Locations-Hours/North-Tillamook-County or 503-368-6665. Family storytime.
Sit & Stitch
11 a.m. Homespun Quilts and Yarn, 108 10th St, Astoria. homespunquilt.com or 503-325-3300. All skill levels and crafts are welcome. *This event repeats on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Gearhart Art Walk
2 p.m. Gearhart. 503-717-9458. Monthly art walk.
Seaside First Saturday Art Walk
5 p.m. Seaside. 503-440-5543. Monthly art walk.
Argentine Tango
6 p.m. for beginners, 7 p.m. for intermediate dancers. Astoria Arts and Movement Center, 342 10th St., Astoria. astoriaartsandmovement.com or 503-791-5657. $10 per class. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
