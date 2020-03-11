Saturday, March 14
Angora Hiking Club
9 a.m. Meet at the lot west of Burger King off Marine Drive in Astoria. 503-338-6883. A two-part hike of Four County Point Trail and Steam Donkey Trail. Dogs are not allowed.
Reading Shakespeare
10 a.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Reading Shakespeare. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
2nd Annual Ilwaco Band Mattress Fundraiser
10 a.m. Hilltop Middle School, 314 Brumbach St., Ilwaco, Wash. ocean.k12.wa.us/hilltop or 360-642-1234. Funds support the Hilltop band program. Beautyrest mattresses, adjustable bases, luxury pillows, mattress protectors and more will be for sale.
Community Story Time
10:30 a.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main St., Warrenton. warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Introducing children to reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and art. *This event repeats on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Family Storytime
10:30 a.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Activities vary by week. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Sit & Stitch
11 a.m. Homespun Quilts and Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. homespunquilt.com or 503-325-3300. All skill levels and crafts are welcome. *This event repeats on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Basketball Jamboree
1 p.m. Astoria High School , 1001 W. Marine Drive, Astoria. fundraising@gmail.com 503-468-9020. Fundraiser for Special Olympics Clatsop County. The Astoria Clowns will act as referees and players. Community members will play alongside Special Olympics athletes.
Northwest Authors Series
2 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachlibrary.org. Author Marianne Monson will discuss her popular works focusing on women’s issues.
Surviving a Tsunami
3 p.m. Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. thepinegrove.org or 503-368-7463. $5. Brian Atwater will discuss his research on earthquakes and tsunamis, and tell stories of tsunami survivors.
Second Saturday Art Walk
5 p.m. astoriadowntown.com. The Second Saturday Art Walk takes place in downtown Astoria every month, year-round.
Argentine Tango
6 p.m. for beginners, 7 p.m. for intermediate dancers. Astoria Arts and Movement Center, 342 10th St., Astoria. astoriaartsandmovement.com or 503-791-5657. $10 per class. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Opulence
7:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. libertyastoria.org or 503-325-9522. $15-$30. High-tech dance show featuring a variety of music genres and dance styles.
