Monday, March 9
Audition Workshop
10 a.m. Fort Columbia State Park, Chinook, Wash. papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. Auditioning workshop for grades 4-8. *This event repeats at 1 p.m. for ages 16 and up.
Tourism Forum
10:30 a.m. Memenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. eventbrite.com/e/oregon-north-coast-tourism-forum-tickets-91491464433. Lunch and discussion on tourism on the coast. Register online.
Peninsula Quilt Guild
1 p.m. Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-3941. All levels of quilters are welcome.
Line Dancing for Seniors
3 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Show off your dancing skills.
Meditation
5 p.m. Center for Contemplative Arts, 651 Manzanita Ave., Manzanita. neahkahnie.net/cca. Silent meditation. *This event repeats on Mondays.
Hygge Night
5 p.m. Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Get cozy with a book or craft.
