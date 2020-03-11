Monday, March 16
Line Dancing for Seniors
3 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Show off your dancing skills.
Meditation
5 p.m. Center for Contemplative Arts, 651 Manzanita Ave., Manzanita. neahkahnie.net/cca. Silent meditation. *This event repeats on Mondays.
Travel Story Slam
6:30 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E., Long Beach, Wash. facebook.com/pacificstoryslam. This nine-week series is not only a competition between storytellers, but a competition between towns. Each week, storytellers participate in Long Beach, Astoria and Seaside.
