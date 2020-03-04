Friday, March 6
Quilts From the Heart
9 a.m. Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. peninsulaseniorcenter.com or 360-665-3999. Quilting.
Learning to See: Editing Your Photos
10 a.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. Workshop hosted by artist M.J. Anderson.
‘Almost, Maine’
2 p.m. Fort Columbia State Park, Chinook, Wash. papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. $12-$15. Comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in the mythical, rural town of Almost, Maine. *This event repeats at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Learn to Swing Dance
4 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Free dance class for all ages. No partner is necessary. *This event repeats on Fridays.
Candy Skein’s Knit and Craft Night
5 p.m. Candy Skein Yarn & Crafts, 382 12th St., Astoria. 503-741-3577. Open to any and all levels of knitters, spinners, crocheters, needle felters and cross stitchers. *This event repeats on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.