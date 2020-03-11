Friday, March 13
Learn to Swing Dance
4 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Free dance class for all ages. No partner is necessary. *This event repeats on Fridays.
Crafty Friday
6 p.m. Naked Winery Tasting Room, 270 S. Columbia St., Seaside. nakedwinery.com or 541-386-3700. $10 for adults (includes a glass of wine); $5 for children (includes a soda). Create driftwood wall hangings. Supplies are provided. All ages welcome.
“Almost, Maine”
7 p.m. Fort Columbia State Park, Chinook, Wash. papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. $12-$15. Comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in the mythical, rural town of Almost, Maine. *This event repeats at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The Weir”
7:15 p.m. The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. thetenfifteen.com. $15. Five adults share haunting stories on a blustery night in rural Ireland. The stories told are magical, describing brushes with the supernatural. The line between truth and imagination is as mysterious as the darkness of the rural night. *This event repeats at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
“Play On!”
7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1242. $20-$25. The comical story of a theatre group trying to put on a play in spite of maddening interference from an author who keeps revising the script. Anything that can go wrong does. *This event repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
