ASTORIA — It’s a busy week at the Liberty Theatre, with an anticipated show of wit and social critiques from author and humorist David Sedaris set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Copies of Sedaris’ books will be for sale at the show courtesy of Lucy’s Books.
Also on the venue’s lineup this week are Taken By The Sky, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, at 7 p.m. Friday and Caro Pierotto, a singer-songwriter drawing inspiration from her Brazilian roots, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sedaris’ show is sold out. Admission for Friday and Saturday shows ranges from $15 to $35. Doors open for all shows at 6 p.m., for more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
