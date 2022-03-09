SEASIDE – Seattle based Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky is now accepting orders for pickup at 60 North Roosevelt Drive on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Online pre-orders may be placed through Friday at 2 p.m.
The acclaimed bakery is marking 30 years in business by touring the United States with pop-up events, and will offer free delivery on the Oregon Coast this month. Selections include vegan and seasonal items, which are available for a limited time. The minimum pre-order amount is $50.
Find out more, view the items available and order online at www.piroshkybakery.com.
