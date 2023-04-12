SEASIDE — Musician and educator Galen Abdur-Razzaq will present “Women in Jazz,” a performance hosted in the community room at the Seaside Library at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Abdur-Razzaq will begin with a flute prelude, followed by a presentation and question-and-answer session. The event will focus on women in jazz music, including vocalists, instrumentalists, composers and arrangers, highlighting their lives and experiences on the music scene.
Embracing a love of music and desire to continue educating, Abdur-Razzaq offers an engaging path to music appreciation through his programs comprised of performances, lectures and events.
This free event will be offered both in-person and remotely via Zoom. For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
