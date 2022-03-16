SEASIDE – Northwest author Brian D. Ratty will give a presentation at the Seaside Library on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Ratty’s books, including “Tillamook Rock Lighthouse” and “The Long Painful Journey: Call of the Columbia” focus on stories of the Columbia-Pacific region. His latest book, “Broken Arrow” explores the history and legends of Indigenous tribes of the Northwest.
For more information, visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
