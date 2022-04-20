SEASIDE – Seaside High School will present a musical performance of "The Wizard of Oz," opening on Wednesday and continuing nightly through Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse.
Directed by Ann Susee, the musical will feature a cast of 11 high school seniors alongside an ensemble of elementary, middle and high school students. The production features a few changes from the popular 1939 film, including additional music pieces.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door only. Attendees must provide proof of COVID vaccination and wear masks during the performance. For more information, contact asusee@seasidek12.org.
