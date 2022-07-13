SEASIDE – Frisbee teams will return to the beach this weekend for the Against The Grain Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, running throughout Saturday and Sunday in Seaside.
The event will be set up with a minimum team size of 10 and suggested size between 12 and 14. For more information and to register, visit www.seasideor.com.
