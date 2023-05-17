SEASIDE — The Spring Seaside Downtown Wine Walk will offer appetizers and tastings from 17 Oregon wineries from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wine walk maps, identification bracelets and commemorative glasses can be found at the Seaside Carousel Mall and at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Seaside.
Cost is $20, plus a nominal fee for tastings. This event is cash only. For more information, visit www.seasidedowntown.com.
