SEASIDE — The Seaside annual Egg Hunt is set to take place at Broadway Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Sponsored by Providence Seaside Hospital, the returning event will offer a fun opportunity for kids 10 and under to spend time outside searching for colorful eggs. The Easter Bunny will also be on site throughout the event for holiday photos.
A treasure dive event for ages 7 to 17 will follow the egg hunt at the Sunset Pool. The egg hunt is free and open to all kids 10 and under, while the treasure dive costs $2 for older kids and teenagers. For more information, visit www.sunsetempire.com.
