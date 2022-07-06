SEASIDE – A new collection of public artwork, including prints, textiles, woodwork and glass, will be unveiled at The Seaside Civic & Convention Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The unveiling will take place as part of a community event, offering refreshments and artist meet and greet sessions for visitors.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.seasideconvention.com.
