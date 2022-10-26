Two events will feature activities for Día De Los Muertos, including face painting, lotería, food boxes and hot drinks.
Sponsored by Consejo Hispano, these events will double as COVID vaccination clinics, offering first and second-dose, booster and children’s vaccines at Cannon Beach Community Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and at Bob Chisholm Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Both events are free and open to the public. Assistance with transportation is also available. For more information, contact 503-217-2014 or visit www.consejohispano.org.
