SEASIDE — The Maine Event, a fundraiser benefiting local marine conservation efforts, will be hosted by the Seaside Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event, now in its third year, is dedicated to Neal Maine. An active volunteer and board member of the aquarium, Maine led a number of local conservation efforts. During his 25 years on the board, he helped to expand educational and community outreach.
Admission process will benefit the North Coast Land Conservancy, Friends of Haystack Rock, and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. For more information, visit www.seasideaquarium.com.
