NEHALEM – “Seascape,” a performance from Rising Tide Productions, will open 7 p.m. on Friday at the Nehalem County Recreation District Performing Arts Center.
Written by Edward Albee, the production centers on an older couple, joined in discussion on a sandy shore by a pair of lizards for a fascinating set of dialogue. The show, directed by Margaret Page and art directed by George Dzundza, runs at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 25.
Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.ncrd.org.
