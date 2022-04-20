ASTORIA – The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, a University of Washington citizen science project, will host a training session for community members interested in seabird observation at Clatsop Community College on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Session attendees will learn about local marine bird species and data collection strategies as preparation to monitor a stretch of shoreline on a monthly basis, helping to measure regional seabird mortality.
The survey team, which partners with federal, state and tribal agencies, nonprofit organizations and coastal communities, currently consists of over 1,000 independent volunteers contributing essential data to further marine conservation efforts.
This workshop is free and open to all. Volunteers need no prior experience to conduct surveys. Attendees must provide proof of COVID vaccination. For more information, visit www.coasst.org.
