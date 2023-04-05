NEHALEM — Historian Mark Beach, actor Liz Cole and filmmaker Carl Vandervoort will present a performance and showing of the documentary film "Homestead: The Life and Times of Mary Gerritse" at the North County Recreation District at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The film tells the story of Mary Gerritse, the Oregon Coast's first female mail carrier. Cole will bring to life Gerritse's experiences, from arrival to the Nehalem Valley at age 12 to life as a homesteader. Experiences are adapted from a personal journal.
Admission is $10, available at the door. For more information, visit www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.