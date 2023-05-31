MANZANITA — Walk through sand labyrinths on the shores of two Tillamook County beaches on two Sundays in June.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, take a sunrise walk through these "circles in the sand" at Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park. Then, at 8 p.m. June 18, on Father's Day, find the labyrinths at sunset at Nehalem Bay State Park.
Take a stroll before the tide washes it all away.
Both events are free community gatherings. For more information, visit www.centerpointhealingarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.