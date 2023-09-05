SEASIDE — Whimsical sand sculptures will return to the shores this week for SandFest, held on the beach near the Seaside Turnaround beginning Tuesday.
Eight experienced sand artists will work on large-scale creations through Sept. 17, including Lisa Donze, Dean Murray, Bill Dow, Scott Dodson, William Rose and Wade Lapp. Artists will be present on the beach to talk and answer questions as viewers watch the sculptures in progress.
The event will also include lesson beach, a daily series of sand sculpting classes held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
This is a free event. For more information, visit www.seasidesandfest.com.
