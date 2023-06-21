ROSBURG, Wash. — Finnish American Folk Festival organizers will host a midsummer musical event Saturday at the Rosburg Community Hall.
The event will feature a salmon and scalloped potato dinner, with a strawberry shortcake dessert plus beer and wine, featuring music from Emily Randolph and The Sunnyside.
Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northwest singer-songwriter Randolph, who grew up on a farm in Eatonville, Washington, was a 2013 contestant on the TV music competition show “The Voice.” Then 15 years old, she sang the power ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
She will appear with The Sunnyside band members Sean Murphy, Eli Potts and Nicholas Phipps, playing songs from the 1960s to the present in blues, rock, country and pop styles.
“This is our second year celebrating midsummer with a dinner and concert,” said Jennifer Boggs, chairperson of the Finnish American Folk Festival. “Midsummer is a very popular celebration in Finland — and many other places. In Finland, the celebration takes place in June, on a Saturday between the 20th and the 26th, and is a celebration of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.”
Proceeds benefit the festival and the Naselle Community Center. The Finnish American Folk Festival is held in Naselle on alternate years. The next will be July 26 to July 28, 2024.
Tickets for this event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A children’s hot dog bar will be available for $5. Snacks will be available for purchase during the show. For more information, visit www.nasellefinnfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.