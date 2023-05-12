SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — “Water Colors,” an exhibit by artist Stan Riedesel, is now on display at the Friends of Skamokawa/River Life Interpretive Center, open from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Riedesel’s watercolor scenes depict boats, river towns and their people. The collection will be on view through July 2.
For more information, call 360-795-3007 or visit www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
