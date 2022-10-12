LONG BEACH, Wash. – A five-day pickleball tournament is set to begin Wednesday at Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort.
Hundreds of players will descend on the peninsula for the event, which will offer prizes after wrapping up Sunday. Commemorative art and clothing will feature designs by local artist Don Nisbett.
Registration for the tournament is $55 and is open to those ages 12 and above. For more information about both the tournament and facilities, visit www.lighthouseresort.net.
