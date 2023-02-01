GEARHART — Artist Becky Chappell will offer a workshop focused on oil and cold wax painting, an ancient medium in recent revival, at Trail’s End Art Association from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. Registration will remain open through Wednesday.
This workshop is aimed at intermediate-level artists, exploring the use of textures, collage, mark making, layers and application tools.
Its focus will be on the technique of cold wax. Especially useful in layered painting, it helps to shorten drying time, leaving translucence and highlighted texture.
Cost for the workshop is $50 for Trail’s End members and $60 for nonmembers. This fee includes most materials, but students are welcome to bring additional materials. For more information, contact 503-941-1914 or visit www.trailsendart.org.
