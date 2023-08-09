ASTORIA — A reception and reading by authors featured in this year’s edition of Rain Magazine will be held on the third floor of Towler Hall at Clatsop Community College at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
The event will mark the release of issue 53 of Rain, the college’s annual literary and arts publication.
Cover art for this year’s magazine is provided by writer and illustrator Heather Douglas, who pays tribute to previous covers with symbols representing past editions. For more information about the magazine and reading, visit www.clatsopcc.edu.
