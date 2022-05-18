CLATSKANIE — The Raymond Carver Writing Festival, honoring the poet and short story writer born in Clatskanie, will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Clatskanie Cultural Center.
This festival, sponsored by the Columbia County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust, will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about Carver’s work. The city will unveil a new mural dedicated to the writer, and a free showing of “Birdman,” a movie based on Carver’s works, will be held on Friday at 6 p.m.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.clatskaniearts.org.
