MANZANITA — Northwest author Emily Ransdell will read from "One Finch Singing," a debut collection of poetry, at a book release event at Hoffman Center for the Arts, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ransdell's poetry collection explores personal and collective grief alongside moments of joy and celebration, linking the two together with a look back and forward.
Attendees are asked to register for this free event in advance. For more information and to register, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
