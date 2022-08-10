ASTORIA – A public reading and reception celebrating the release of this year’s edition of Rain Magazine will be held at Clatsop Community College from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The new edition features cover artwork by Aaron Meik, a Clatsop Community College graduate, as well as contributions from local authors and artists including John Ciminello, James Dott, Phyllis Mannan, Steven Mayer, Reba Owen, Robert Michael Pyle, Florence Sage, Elizabeth Winters, Kim Rose Adams, Vicki Baker, Dayle Olson and Kathleen Sullivan.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.clatsopcc.edu.
