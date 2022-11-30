CHINOOK, Wash. – The George Mitchell Quintet will perform with vocalist Marilyn Keller at a Christmas concert organized by Water Music Society, held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Chinook School.
Performers in the quintet include Mitchell, a longtime touring pianist for Diana Ross, as well as Dave Averre on drums, Tim Gilson on bass and Charlie Porter on trumpet.
The show will mark the year's final concert for the Water Music Society, whose fundraising efforts benefit local musicians and music education programs. The group also hosts spring and summer garden tours, classical music performances and the summer Jazz & Oysters event.
Admission is $15, available at the door or online. A social hour will precede the show at 2 p.m., refreshments and cookies will be served. For more information, visit www.watermusicfestival.com.
