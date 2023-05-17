ILWACO, Wash. – "We Hold the Light," a quilting workshop led by artist Cordy Joan, will take place at Ilwaco Artworks from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Working with cyanotypes, pieces made from gathered materials and processed with a method of sun-printing, participants will start by connecting with sources of light. The goal of the workshop is to create "secret" quilts, with words cut into quilt batting that become visible only when held up to a light source.
Cost of the workshop is $65. Quilt backs will be provided. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
