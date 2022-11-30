CANNON BEACH – The Cannon Beach Library will host its annual holiday tea event and quilt fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hot tea, mulled cider and homemade cookies will be offered at the library, as will crafting activities for children, in anticipation of a 3 p.m. quilt drawing.
This event is free and open to the public. Quilt drawing tickets are available online and at the library, winners need not be present at the event. For more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.
